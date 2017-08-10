Why Foundation Sticks Are Better Than Regular Coverup

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Aug. 10, 2017 1:57 PM
If you're someone who wears foundation regularly, you're going to want to know about foundation sticks.
Have you heard of 'em? They're basically a hybrid between your handy concealer and your go-to liquid foundation. Think of it as a chubbier tube, perfect for everything from full-face coverage to quick touch-ups. Seriously, a few swipes of this stuff and any sign of redness or acne virtually disappears.
To use, simply apply the product in circular motions to your cheeks, forehead and chin. Then to blend, use your fingers to blend outward.
Even better: Most all of these are formulated to be extra-moisturizing, so in addition to giving you that dewy finish, blending it in is a breeze.
Did we mention these magic little sticks are buildable and long-wearing? Swoon.
Did we mention these magic little sticks are buildable and long-wearing? Swoon.
