Find the Right Eye Shadow Palette for Your Eye Color

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 9, 2017 5:25 PM

As the old adage goes, dress for your skin tone.

Well the same can be said for your eye color (when it comes to the shade of your shadow, that is). But selecting the right swatches doesn't need to be as complicated as some make it out to be. Trust: Knowing what color palette suits your eye color can make all the difference in your everyday makeup.

As long as you know the right tone to keep an eye out for, you're good to go with any of the below palettes, which will give you plenty of pigments to play with day or night. 

Curious what color you should be on the lookout for? Keep scrolling!

Blue Eyes

Those baby blues shine bright all on their own, so eye shadow wise you don't need to add much color into the mix. Keep it simple with bronze, copper and terracotta shades—basically anything beige. If you do want a little something more, swap matte tones for shimmery ones.

Maybelline the Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $8

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Highlighting Eyeshadow Palette Vol. III, $36

Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eye Shadow Collection, $36

Brown Eyes

You may feel slighted by the fact that you're peepers aren't a vivid, bold color all on their own. However, you can take comfort in the fact that you have options. It's true: Any eye shadow color works really well on you, even neutrals. That being said, shades of mint and forest green will really draw the attention where you want it. 

Clinique All About Shadow' Eyeshadow Quad in Safari, $30

Givenchy Prisme Quatuor in Tentation, $59

Mac Fruity Juicy Love in the Glades Eyeshadow Palette, $32

Green & Hazel Eyes

For green eyes, go in the exact opposite direction on the color wheel: purple. That's right, to really make your eyes look as stunning as humanly possible, dare to wear lilac, violet and all other shades that fall into the lavender category.

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Plush Silk Eye Shadow in Purple Icon, $3

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette in Couleurs 05, $60

Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Quad in Plum, $22

Easy, no? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

