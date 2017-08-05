This Gel Eyeliner Comes in Every Color of the Rainbow

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 5, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Remember that old ROYGBIV color wheel trick you learned back in grade school?

Well it turns out you're going to need it as an adult—but only to keep track of your eyeliner collection. Now you may be used to your tried-and-true black or brown pencil, but we're telling you: It's time to switch it up. Not only is swapping in a bright eyeliner a fresh and cool way to change up your look, it's also the easiest. That's especially true thanks to Marc Jacobs Beauty, which conveniently has a whole range of gel crayons in every color of the rainbow.

Seriously: Forget what you've heard about colored eye makeup. Any eye color, skin tone or eye shape can rock any and all of these shades. Just nix the eye shadow and pack on the mascara to keep the focus on your vivid eyes.

Branded: Eyeliner

Cherry Pink

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Lollipop 86, $25

Branded: Eyeliner

Orange Crush

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Orange Crush! 78, $25

Branded: Eyeliner

Golden Peach

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Mari(Gold) 70, $25

Article continues below

Branded: Eyeliner

Teal Green

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Ody(Sea) 62, $25

Branded: Eyeliner

Cobalt

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Out Of The Blue 53, $25

Branded: Eyeliner

Dark Purple

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (Grape)vine 63, $25

Article continues below

Branded: Eyeliner

Lilac

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Mist Me? 55, $25

Branded: Eyeliner

Julep

And if you want even more options, these ones come in tons of colorful shades, too. 

Julep When Pencil Met Gel Long-Lasting Eyeliner, $16

Branded: Eyeliner

Black Up

Black Up Waterproof Smoky Khôl Pencil, $19

Article continues below

Branded: Eyeliner

NYX

NYX Vivid Brights Eyeliner, $7

Branded: Eyeliner

Givenchy

Givenchy Khol Couture Waterproof Retractable Eyeliner, $27

Branded: Eyeliner

Urban Decay

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $20

Article continues below

Now, which color will be your new signature shade? We know you have a favorite. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Life/Style , Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Beauty , Shop Beauty
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.