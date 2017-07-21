Nicole Brown's sister is trying to remain at peace after O.J. Simpson was granted parole.
As the notorious football star prepares to be released from the Nevada Lovelock Correctional Center as early as Oct. 1, 2017, Tanya Brown is speaking out and revealing her emotions during Thursday's highly publicized hearing.
"As I was watching the parole hearing, it brought me back 23 years ago when I was sitting in that courtroom. The sweaty hands, the anxiety, like going up that hill on a roller coaster and you don't know what's going to come on you or know what's going to happen on the other side," she shared with E! News during a phone interview. "It is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it and it's time to move on."
Tanya continued, "I do what I can to make the choice of accepting what I can't change or control because I'm just going to be an angry person. For me that just works."
As soon as the decision was made, Tanya said she turned off her TV and "started my work day again."
"I was able to compartmentalize this whole thing because '94 had nothing to do with this," she revealed. "So I was able to really make that decision that, 'Okay, this is pertinent to this case.' So I didn't bring in any emotions to it."
Tanya's sister along with Ron Goldman were murdered outside of Nicole's Brentwood, Calif., condo in June 1994. While O.J. was charged with their murders resulting in the "trial of the century," he was ultimately found not guilty.
Since then, Tanya has written a book titled Finding Peace Amid the Chaos where she details the personal pain she experienced after the highly publicized case.
While she admitted to E! News that she has forgiven O.J., that doesn't mean she wants to meet up or chat with the former athlete.
"I forgive people who do me wrong so I can move on with my life. This is 23 years," she explained. "I don't forgive people who do me wrong for them. I do it for me so I can have a peaceful life."
To hear more from Tanya, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.