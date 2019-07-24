10 Saucy Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.

It's a story you know all too well, but that doesn't mean you've sworn the good stuff off completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you're someone who loves tequila, you really love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, chances are you know one of those people. What can we say: Tequila people are a breed of their own. A fun and rowdy, yet-sophisticated, breed, and today (on National Tequila Day of all days) we celebrate those people.

How you ask? By gifting them with some tequila-inspired gear, of course! 

Margarita Diagram Glassware Set of 2

In case you forget the recipe, these glasses have you covered.

Tequila Por Favor Crew Neck Muscle Tank

This tee will come in quite handy at noisy bars and events.

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist

This Amazon best-seller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.

Cantinero 6-Shot Glass Serving Set

This beautiful acacia wood tray with designated carved indents for components includes six shot glasses with weighted shams, a ceramic condiment dish and salt shaker. You're all set!

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

If you're going to invest in a blender—and how better to make frozen margaritas and other spirited slushies—make it a Vitamix.

The Definition of Tequila Graphic Tee

Hmm...it's not a mistake if you drink responsibly, friends.

Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses Set of 4

Crafted from Himalayan salt, these festive glasses give your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish.

Grayson Threads Tequila Lime & Sunshine Tank Top

This tank top says it all, no?

Fred Good Measure Tequila Cocktail Recipe Glass

This glass features seven delectable cocktail recipes that feature your favorite spirit.

Margarita Carry-On Cocktail Kit

For the jet-setters: Order a mini bottle of tequila and mix up a pair of margaritas right at your seat. Kit includes margarita mix, rimming sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a 1/2 oz stainless steel jigger and a linen coaster.

And, yes: You can give them actual alcohol, too. But we'll leave that selection process up to you. Cheers! 

