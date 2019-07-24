10 Saucy Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

Getty Images/Shutterstock; E! Illustration
One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.
It's a story you know all too well, but that doesn't mean you've sworn the good stuff off completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you're someone who loves tequila, you really love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, chances are you know one of those people. What can we say: Tequila people are a breed of their own. A fun and rowdy, yet-sophisticated, breed, and today (on National Tequila Day of all days) we celebrate those people.
How you ask? By gifting them with some tequila-inspired gear, of course!
In case you forget the recipe, these glasses have you covered.
This tee will come in quite handy at noisy bars and events.
This Amazon best-seller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.
This beautiful acacia wood tray with designated carved indents for components includes six shot glasses with weighted shams, a ceramic condiment dish and salt shaker. You're all set!
If you're going to invest in a blender—and how better to make frozen margaritas and other spirited slushies—make it a Vitamix.
Hmm...it's not a mistake if you drink responsibly, friends.
Crafted from Himalayan salt, these festive glasses give your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish.
This tank top says it all, no?
This glass features seven delectable cocktail recipes that feature your favorite spirit.
For the jet-setters: Order a mini bottle of tequila and mix up a pair of margaritas right at your seat. Kit includes margarita mix, rimming sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a 1/2 oz stainless steel jigger and a linen coaster.
And, yes: You can give them actual alcohol, too. But we'll leave that selection process up to you. Cheers!
