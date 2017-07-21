7 Makeup Brush Sets Worth Every Penny

Makeup is arguably one of the best inventions ever, but it's virtually useless unless you have the right tools to apply it.

If you've ever bought makeup brushes before, you know what we're talking about here. A cheaply-made brush that falls apart as you're applying your makeup on is not good news. The quality of the bristles also makes a difference when it comes to coverage. Remember: You're going for blended, not cake-y.

And it doesn't matter how low maintenance your beauty routine is, you're going to need more than one brush to finish your look. That's why brush sets are the best.