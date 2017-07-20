Riley Curry Celebrates Her 5th Birthday With a Unicorn-Themed Tea Party

Aeysha Curry can add another title to her already impressive résumé: party planner extraordinaire!

The celebrity chef, author, mother of two and wife to NBA star Stephen Curry showed off the most adorable birthday party for her daughter. Riley Curry, the oldest daughter of Aeysha and Stephen, just turned five years old on Wednesday and what better way to celebrate than with a Unicorn-themed tea party.

The birthday theme has been a fan favorite for celebs in Hollywood. Earlier this month, Tori Spelling threw a unicorn-themed birthday party for her daughter Stella.

Aeysha took to her Instagram story Wednesday to give us an inside look at the dreamy birthday bash.