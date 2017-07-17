These Are the 5 Best Stores to Buy Yoga Pants

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 17, 2017 6:00 AM
When it comes to workout pants, not all leggings are created equal.
If you've ever broken a sweat, took a selfie or lounged around in yours, you know what we're getting at: The fit is important. A high-quality (read: not cheap) pair of leggings hugs your curves just right, making you feel great when you look in the mirror. Then there's the way the fabric feels—it's soft and luxurious, not rough and itchy. Lastly, though, is how well they hold up through even the hardest of workouts.
Yeah, it's safe to say quality leggings are worth investing in. Lucky for you we compiled a list of the best places to find yours at. You ready?
This UK brand creates workout pants just as cute as the name insists. Each pair of pants are beyond comfy and, bonus: Expect each and every pair to have its own unique, fun design.
Sweaty Betty Power Crop Leggings, $120; Sweaty Betty Power Mesh Leggings, $140; Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Mesh Leggings, $135
If not just any old pair of leggings will do for you, look no further than this luxury athleisure site. It has everything from black basics to hard-to-find designer labels.
Lucas Hugh Spark Print Legging, $295; Free People Movement Ryanne Legging, $78; No Ka'oi Kuke 7/8 Leggings, $166
For some reason, this Cali-based label is still so under-the-radar. Each pair of leggings is buttery-soft to the touch and wearing them will make you look like cool girl you've always known yourself to be.
Koral Timelapse Mid Rise Crop Legging, $88; Koral Lustrous High Rise Capri Legging, $78; Koral Emulate Mid Rise Legging, $90
If you already shop at Net-a-Porter, it won't be hard to sell you on thier selection of equally as designer-driven athletic wear.
P.E Nation Double Innings Striped Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $130; The Upside Ditsy Printed Stretch Leggings, $105; Perfect Moment Printed Stretch Leggings, $180
If you've never heard of Lululemon (we highly doubt it), you're in for a real treat. The Canadian retailer makes pants that are intended to be worked out in, but not to worry: The best-selling leggings are both practical and stylish.
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise 7/8 Tight, $98; Lululemon Reveal 7/8 Tight, $118; Lululemon Invigorate 7/8 Tight, $98
So many options, so little drawer space.
