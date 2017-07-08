7 Online Beauty Retailers You Didn’t Know Existed

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jul. 8, 2017 7:00 AM
We all know and love Sephora for supplying us with all of our beauty needs, but what if we told you there was more.
Now you very likely already have your staple makeup products on lock, but variety really is the spice of life. And what fun is it if you just keep shopping at the same store, buying the same products? Makeup is supposed to fun, after all! So if you're up for expanding your beauty horizons, we've rounded up the best online outlets you (probably) haven't shopped yet.
From Revolve's new beauty venture to all-natural beauty destination, Credo, these are the beauty spots to hit up now.
What started as online monthly beauty subscription service is now a full-fledged online outlet. Pro tip: Be sure to check out the Birchbox exclusives—there's tons!
Beauty Protector Protect & Treat Hair Mask, $27.50; Marcelle Hydra-C 24H Energizing Hydrating Gel, $27; Beauty Protector Protect & Detangle, $23.50
Whether it's cosmetics, skin care, makeup, perfume, hair or bath and body products, this place has it all. Better yet, it's the cream of the crop—all the luxury brands you've ever wanted.
Lune+Aster Daybreak Trio, $48; Lune+Aster Realglow Bronzing Primer, $30; Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner SPF 15, $26
Expect to find innovative products (that are beefed up versions of the staples you already use) from this Seattle-based brand.
Julep Night Shift Deep Sleep Facial Mask, $34; Julep No Excuses Invisible Sunscreen Gel, $28; Julep Glow Highlighting Powder, $28
The clean beauty trend is alive and well at this online beauty emporium. From never-before-heard-of lines just waiting to be discovered to celeb-loved natural products, you'll find all of it on this well-curated destination.
Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum, $54; Dr. Jackson's Skin Cream 02, $120; Jillian Dempsy Lid Tint, $28
Fancy cosmetics connoisseurs, gather here. Everything that feels extra (like these oval makeup brushes or foundation that costs upwards of $100) is available. It's worth it, though. You'll never leave disappointed (or empty handed).
By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Foundation, $116; Zelens Youth Concentrate Supreme Age-Defying Serum, $153; ARTIS Oval 7 Brush, $62
If skincare and skin care alone is your jam, consider this site your non-stop shop. From no fuss drugstore products to high end and hard to find MD lines, the gang's all here.
La Roche-Posay Active C Eyes, $43; Erno Laszlo Active Phelityl Intensive Cream, $72; MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB, $30
This cool girl clothing authority just got a whole lot cooler the second they launched the beauty extension of their shop. Every single item is blogger-approved and worth every penny.
Noto Botanics Hydra Highlight, $25; Lime Crime Hi-Lites Opals, $38; Rodin Lipstick, $38
You won't leave disappointed.
Or empty handed!
