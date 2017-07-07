by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jul. 7, 2017 6:00 AM
Bronzer is cool and all, but what about blush?
Blush: the oft overlooked makeup product that, these days, get trumped in favor of its all-over tanning counterpart. But here's an idea, let's make blush a thing again. If you get the right color (and yes the below shades work for everyone), it can actually do more for you than you think. A pop of pink is not only so quick and easy (it literally takes two seconds to apply), it also gives your face a nice fresh, flush (which we all know translates to looking younger.)
Into it? These three best-sellers are your best bets.
If you're the penny-pinching type, this multitasker is for you. The limited-edition palette includes six convertible cheek and lip shades that, bonus, are universally flattering. Feel free to use just one shade at a time or mix and match. Pro tip: For a touch of highlighter, use Cloud Nine lightly layered over any of the others and you're GTG.
BUY IT: Tarte Limited-Edition Kiss & Blush Cream Cheek & Lip Palette, $42
Okay, this one's for all you budget babes out there. For just six bucks you can mix and match four flawless shades (two matte and two shimmery) to achieve an Instagram-worthy glow each time. Did we mention you can also use this one to create that contour, too? Neat.
BUY IT: e.l.f. Blush Palette, $6
If you're a minimalist and like to stick with what you know, Mac's Peaches is your perfect match. It's a peachy-pink shade, and the transfer is sheer (a.k.a. beyond natural looking). It's matte, but not dull and adds a pop of color to any skin tone with just one simple swipe. Done and done!
BUY IT: MAC Powder Blush in Peaches, $23
Looking fresh already, girl.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?