Red alert: Sneak denim into every outfit, and you'll always win.
Just ask model Caroline Lowe, who just so happens to be in town for New York Fashion Week. With non-stop castings, dinners, fashion shows and red carpet events on her schedule, looking camera-ready is just part of the job. Thankfully, with a little help from E! News style correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi, the model can rely on a few key denim pieces to pull together chic outfits in no time at all.
To see how Caroline rocks off-duty denim, all from Target's new line Universal Thread, keep reading!
You can't go wrong with a denim-on-denim outfit. For a fresh upgrade on the classic look, swap in a denim pencil skirt. Details like a front slit and a glove- like fit are flattering, but still comfortable enough to run around in. To finish the look, tuck in a white tee, throw on a basic denim jacket and slip on some white sneakers.
To give your denim pants a boho twist, layer them under a maxi dress. The trick is to choose a dress with a significant slit, so you can see the jeans peek through as you walk. Don't be afraid to wear a bold hue, like this striped red dress, which adds fresh a pop of color. Slide on leather flats and you're good to go!
If you're not afraid of combining patterns, give this look a try. To start, make floral embroidered jeans the focal point of the outfit. Balance out the feminine flowers by tying a casual plaid shirt around your waist. Not only does it give the look a little edge, it also adds some personality. Top the look with a T- shirt, buckle on some wedges and you're done!
For more styling tips from Zanna, watch the video above!