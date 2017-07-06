Red alert: Sneak denim into every outfit, and you'll always win.

Just ask model Caroline Lowe, who just so happens to be in town for New York Fashion Week. With non-stop castings, dinners, fashion shows and red carpet events on her schedule, looking camera-ready is just part of the job. Thankfully, with a little help from E! News style correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi, the model can rely on a few key denim pieces to pull together chic outfits in no time at all.

To see how Caroline rocks off-duty denim, all from Target's new line Universal Thread, keep reading!