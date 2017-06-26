Penn Badgley Is Making His Return to TV in Lifetime's You

Badgley has kept a relative low TV profile following his six seasons on Gossip Girl. He appeared in a handful of episodes of NBC's 2015 mini-series The Slap, after which he told press that he wouldn't be returning to the medium that made him a household name. "It's going to end up being my swan song for television because I don't think I can do any more," he told Us Weekly. The reason for this change of heart remains a mystery.

His personal life hasn't been as quiet, however. As E! News exclusively reported back in February, the actor married Domino Kirke in a small courthouse ceremony. Apparently, that wasn't enough for the couple, as they held another, more lavish ceremony with famous friends in attendance on Saturday, June 24.

