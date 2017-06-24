This Make Up For Ever Foundation Covers Everything

When it comes to selecting a foundation, I have standards.

As much as I'd love to say that my skin, in its bare state, is flawless—it's not. It's really, really not. No matter how hardcore my skincare game, I've always had acne and with it comes redness and textural issues galore. So it makes sense that I'm forever on the hunt for a foundation that offers true full coverage.

Now most brands will say "full coverage" across the label, but rarely do they deliver. For reference: No matter what brand I'm trying, I always apply a dime size amount, dab it on with my fingers and blend with a sponge. In most cases, the foundation is too thick and not only does it look cake-y, it feels it. Pair that with the current warm weather situation and the results are as you'd expect: messy.

I'd nearly given up on finding my perfect formula, and that's exactly when I stumbled upon Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation.