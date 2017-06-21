Prince Philip Hospitalized in London Due to an Infection

Prince Philip has been hospitalized, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday night "as a precautionary measure" to treat an infection "arising from a pre-existing condition."

Prince Charles will fill in for the Duke of Edinburgh at the State Opening of Parliament Wednesday, where he will join the Queen. "Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot," Buckingham Palace said, adding, "Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon."