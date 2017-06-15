11 Best Lip Balms to Keep Your Lips From Flaking This Summer

It's inevitable: When the weather warms up, your lips start to chap—big time.

You probably already own a Chapstick (or five) but there's a reason you keep buying more: You haven't found your fave. And especially now, when flaky lips are plaguing us all every second of every day, you deserve to find the one that delivers.

You know: One that smells good, is made with good ingredients and, hell, even plumps your lips and leaves you with a summer-approved glossy finish.