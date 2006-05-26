X-Men: The Last Stand

  • By
    &

by EOL Staff | Fri., May. 26, 2006 12:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Fanboys rejoice (or at least relax): Rush Hour director Brett Ratner did not kill the X-Men. Well, not cinematically, anyway. While it's not as visually rich and smart as the first two, this sequel isn't the disaster we all feared, either. In fact, it's kind of like the Return of the Jedi of X-Men movies: great, but not perfect.

It helps that the story--in which a permanent cure for mutation sparks some serious ethical debate and mutant-on-mutant action--was written by Zak Penn, who held the same job on 2003's X2. It also helps that he turned one of the comic's most powerful storylines, that of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) grappling with her limitless, god-like "Phoenix" powers, into a strikingly human subplot. And Ratner sticks close to the look and feel of the first two, even while amping up the action with some spectacular set pieces and chase scenes and adding some weirdly touching moments between Janssen and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as well as Ian McKellen's irresistible baddie Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier. Let's hope this isn't the Last we see of these mutants.

  • Share
  • Tweet

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.