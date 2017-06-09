11 Lightweight Moisturizers You Need for a Shine-Free Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Summer is great and all but you know what's not great? An everlasting sweaty sheen.
Whether your skin is oily, combination or normal, it happens to the best of us (damn you summer sunshine). So what's the solve? It's really as simple as swapping out your regular moisturizer for something a little more lightweight. Lucky for all of us, there are tons of formulas out there and most are oil-free with a water-like consistency.
Sure the whole point of a lighter lotion is to nix excess oil production, but there are tons of bonus benefits (like fighting acne if you're prone, pore refining and more).
So what are you waiting for? Shop the below picks and we promise: You're ready to go!
If mid-day shine is a big issue for you, this weightless lotion almost magically balances your complexion and will leave you with a perfectly matte finish.
If you'd rather wear your green juice than drink it, this one's for you. It doesn't hurt that key ingredients like kale and spinach fight against free radicals and environmental stresses.
Youth to the People Kale + Spinach Age Prevention Cream, $48
Specifically formulated for acne-prone skin, this lightweight lotion will seriously minimize the appearance of your pores and refine your skin texture at the same time.
Article continues below
Made with the best of the best ingredients (a.k.a. natural humectants), this all-natural formula exfoliates your skin and helps to decongest those pores.
This daytime moisturizer is somehow both super lightweight and super hydrating. Bonus: It's made with thermal water, which just so happens to give your skin that extra-dewy finish.
If the dewy look isn't your thing, this no-fuss drugstore find applies as a liquid and absorbs into your skin right away.
Article continues below
This organic formula is not only made with mineral-rich coconut water, it also has Cupuacu Butter, a polyphenol-rich moisturizer sourced from the Amazon, in there to help neutralize free radicals.
If you're prone to breakouts, this probiotic moisturizer banishes blemish-causing bacteria so that you wind up with that clear and smooth complexion you're after.
Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer, $58
Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow's luxury line, this daytime formula is infused with linseed extract, Vitamins C & E and powerful peptides, which work to firm and hydrate your skin throughout the day.
Article continues below
If your skin feels dry and just downright dull, this refreshing moisturizer features a special formula that basically bursts into tiny water droplets when applied to the skin. (A.k.a. tons of hydration for you.)
This water-gel formula contains Japanese marine algae and hyaluronic acid, which lock in moisture and keep your skin plump and full all day-long.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion, $58
Sound too good to be true? It's not.
Shine-free summer, here you come!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?