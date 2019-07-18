Everything We Know About Top Gun: Maverick Starring Tom Cruise

After all of these years, there's still a huge need for speed.

More than three decades after the release of the blockbuster smash Top Gun, moviegoers can look forward to a brand-new sequel already in the works.

And while the star himself Tom Cruise confirmed the news months ago, fans are receiving more and more teases of the project. Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman are set to join the cast that also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell.

Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, where he introduced the very first teaser trailer for the Paramount flick. EW reports that Cruise described Top Gun: Maverick as a love letter to aviation.

So how has all the action unfolded since the project was first announced in 2017?