5 Reasons Why Ayesha Curry May Be the Real MVP of the NBA Finals

Somebody's cooking up some serious success far away from the basketball court.

While many eyes may be on the NBA finals tonight as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors face off for the biggest trophy of the year, there's one famous fan who deserves plenty of credit for their accomplishments this year.

Oh yes, we're talking about the one and only Ayesha Curry.

While her husband Stephen Curry may be scoring points night after night as the Warriors' point guard, it's his wife who has made a name for herself as a businesswoman, foodie, wife and mother.

In celebration of Game 1 of the NBA finals, we decided to acknowledge all the wins Ayesha has experienced in recent months. Consider this season a slam dunk for the entrepreneur.