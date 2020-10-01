Why You Should Start Buying Purple Shampoo Immediately

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF.

Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.

So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.

If you're locks are bleached (FYI: lavender shampoo only really tones down the brassy color on blonde, silver or highlighted hair), simply swap your regular shampoo for a vivid violet color-correcting solution that tone down brassiness with every single wash.

And if you've been growing out your grays during lockdown, you're also in luck. These products all work wonders when it comes to brightening gray and white hair and making your silver strands soft and shiny.

Convinced you need it yet? Keep scrolling to grab your own. We swear, celeb-status hair is just one shampoo away!