Why You Should Start Buying Purple Shampoo Immediately

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 18, 2017 3:02 PM

The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF.

Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.

So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.

If you're locks are bleached (FYI: lavender shampoo only really tones down the brassy color on blonde, silver or highlighted hair), simply swap your regular shampoo for a vivid violet color-correcting solution that brightens brassiness with every single wash. 

Convinced you need it yet? Keep scrolling to grab your own.

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

Oribe

Probably the prettiest of the bunch, this luxury shampoo not only uses violet pigments to brighten blonde, it also provides UV protection (so the sun can't tint your shade, either). 

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo, $46

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

White Hot

This purple formula restores luminosity, gently cleanses and banishes unwanted yellow tones with just one wash. 

White Hot Brilliant Shampoo, $16

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

Drybar

This cleverly-named formula was created by Dry Bar, a popular chain blow-dry bar, to keep hair luminous in between blowouts and color touch-ups. 

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo, $27

Article continues below

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

Joico

This salon-quality formula neutralizes yellow tones but, bonus: also claims to maintain blonde and gray hair, too. 

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo, $16

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

R+Co

This Hollywood-themed shampoo has the right idea. It's cruelty-free and makes blondes extra bright and greys fantastically silver.

Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo, $29

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

Pravana

This one is A-okay for blonde, silver or highlighted hair. It uses an exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and built-in optical brighteners to reveal brighter, whiter strands.

Pravana The Perfect Blonde Shampoo, $44

Article continues below

E-Comm: Purple Shampoo

Theorie

If you're the eco-friendly kind, this brightening formula is enriched with natural ingredients like purple sage, grape seed oil and keratin.

Theorie Purple Sage Brightening Shampoo, $14.50

We swear, celeb-status hair is just one shampoo away! 

Oh, did we mention that purple conditioner is also a thing? 

