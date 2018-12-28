Mark Ronson and Joséphine de La Baume Settle Their Divorce

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 2:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josephine de La Baumem, Mark Ronson

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for StudioCanal

UPDATE: Court records obtained by E! News show that Mark Ronson and actress and model Joséphine de La Baume reached a divorce settlement in October 2018. The terms of the separation were not made public. The couple has no children.

_______________

After more than five years as husband and wife, Mark Ronson and Joséphine de La Baume are parting ways.

E! News has learned that the French actress filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning producer citing irreconcilable differences.

De La Baume listed the couple's separation date as April 21 of this year.

Back in September 2011, Ronson and de La Baume tied the knot in front of close family and friends at a stunning villa in France.

Photos

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

The two, who began dating in 2009, do not have any children together. However, de La Baume is asking for spousal support.

And while neither have weighed in on the divorce on social media, Ronson did hint at something going on behind the scenes (albeit in a funny way) via Instagram.

One week ago, the DJ posted a video of himself listening to a jazz song in the car and wrote, "You know you're in a fragile state when a smooth jazz version of Chaka Khan's Sweet Thang caresses your soul like an old friend."

This marks the first divorce for both de La Baume and Ronson. Ronson was previously engaged to Rashida Jones back in March 2003 but the two split a year later.

TMZ was the first to report the story.

(Originally published on March 16, 2017 at 6:35 p.m.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Hawaii

All the Details on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Holiday Hawaiian Getaway

Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Fiance Tom Kaulitz in Sexy Selfie

Jill Zarin, Gary Brody

Jill Zarin Makes New Romance Instagram Official Almost a Year After Husband Bobby's Death

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

10 New Year's Resolutions Based on Beauty Advice From the Kardashians and More

Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell Proposes to Actress Meredith Hagner With a Massive Engagement Ring

5 of J.Lo & A-Rod's Beautifully Blended Family Moments

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.