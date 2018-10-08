What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, what does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding is happening on Friday and the guests are surely finalizing their outfits for the big day, a hard task given the somewhat strict dress code when it comes to royal fetes.

There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; just look at how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding was sartorially examined, turning into one of the biggest fashion events of the year. And while the former Suits actress is not a royal, she is helping to modernize the monarchy and some of the guests at her big day proved that.

So Eugenie (who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson) and her Casamigos ambassador beau's wedding will surely not be as major of a public event as Megan and Marry or the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some dos and don'ts that the couple's guests should abide by if they don't want to earn side-eye from Queen Elizabeth II during their Oct. 12 nuptials.