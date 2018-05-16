What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, what does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Meghan Markleand Prince Harry's fete is only mere days away, after all.

There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; however, let's keep in mind that the former Suits actress is not a royal, and some of her personal traditions and preferences could be factored into the ceremony. Even though it may be a less public celebration that the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some dos and don'ts that the couple's 600 guests should abide by.