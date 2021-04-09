Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story: Celebrate the Royal Couple's 73 Years of Marriage

While there are many love stories to admire within the royal family, Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip's bond is extra deserving of a celebration.

On April 9, the royal family shared in a statement that Philip had passed away at 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The death leaves what could only be a heartbreaking loss for the Queen, who has had Philip in her life for nearly eight decades.

So how did this love story begin? As it turns out, the pair first met when Elizabeth was 13 and Philip was 18. Thanks to the power of love letters, chemistry and similar interests, the couple secretly got engaged in the summer of 1946.