Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story: Celebrate the Royal Couple's 73 Years of Marriage

While there are many love stories to admire within the royal family, Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip's bond is extra deserving of a celebration.
On April 9, the royal family shared in a statement that Philip had passed away at 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The death leaves what could only be a heartbreaking loss for the Queen, who has had Philip in her life for nearly eight decades.
So how did this love story begin? As it turns out, the pair first met when Elizabeth was 13 and Philip was 18. Thanks to the power of love letters, chemistry and similar interests, the couple secretly got engaged in the summer of 1946.
Less than one year later, the pair wed before 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey. While it was certainly a romantic ceremony, it also marked one of the first royal festivities since the end of World War ll.
Back in February of this year, Prince Philip was hospitalized as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor. At the time, Buckingham Palace said he was "feeling unwell." He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition March 4 and was later released March 16.
Through the ups and downs of life, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth savored all of their time together whether in public or in private.
"I take this opportunity to mention the strength I draw from my own family," the Queen once shared during a Golden Jubilee speech. "The Duke of Edinburgh has made an invaluable contribution to my life over these past 50 years." Take a look at their love story below.