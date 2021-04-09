Breaking

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story: Celebrate the Royal Couple's 73 Years of Marriage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tied the knot in 1947 outside Westminster Abbey. Since then, the pair became one of the royal family's longest relationships.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip© 2016 Annie Leibovitz

While there are many love stories to admire within the royal family, Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip's bond is extra deserving of a celebration.

On April 9, the royal family shared in a statement that Philip had passed away at 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The death leaves what could only be a heartbreaking loss for the Queen, who has had Philip in her life for nearly eight decades.  

So how did this love story begin? As it turns out, the pair first met when Elizabeth was 13 and Philip was 18. Thanks to the power of love letters, chemistry and similar interests, the couple secretly got engaged in the summer of 1946.

Prince Philip's Life in Photos

Less than one year later, the pair wed before 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey. While it was certainly a romantic ceremony, it also marked one of the first royal festivities since the end of World War ll.

Back in February of this year, Prince Philip was hospitalized as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor. At the time, Buckingham Palace said he was "feeling unwell." He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition March 4 and was later released March 16

Through the ups and downs of life, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth savored all of their time together whether in public or in private. 

"I take this opportunity to mention the strength I draw from my own family," the Queen once shared during a Golden Jubilee speech. "The Duke of Edinburgh has made an invaluable contribution to my life over these past 50 years."  Take a look at their love story below.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1947: The Engagement

Princess Elizabeth met Philip Mountbatten at age 13 on a tour of the Royal Naval College in 1939. As the story goes, the two fell in love and began a written correspondence that led to Philip asking the King for Elizabeth's hand in marriage in 1946. Shortly after announcing their engagement, the royal couple posed for this precious photo at Buckingham Palace. 

Press Association via AP Images
1947: The Royal Wedding

The pair married Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Just look at her gown! The marriage was a major national celebration, but came at a hard time for the country, which was still recovering from World War II.  

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1947: The Honeymoon

After their honeymoon, the happy couple takes a stroll in the gardens at Broadlands in Hampshire. 

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1948: A Prince is Born

Philip stands behind Elizabeth, who cradles Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace. 

Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images
1949: Horsing Around

The cute couple attend a Royal Horse Show at Windsor. They may be there for the horses, but they've only got eyes for each other. 

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1951: Stepping out

Philip and Elizabeth show off their moves at a square dance held in their honor in Ottawa, Canada. 

ullstein bild via Getty Images
1951: A Growing Family

Elizabeth and Philip watch over 3-year-old Prince Charles and baby Princess Anne at Clarence House in Westminster. 

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
1952: A Family Vacation

The royal family poses for a photo during a getaway at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. 

Press Association via AP Images
1953: Becoming the Queen

Following the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth was crowned Queen Elizabeth II at only 25 years old. On her coronation day, she became the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Union of South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon. All the while, Prince Philip was right by her side. 

AP Photo
1955: The Royal Family Relaxes

The royal family enjoys summer vacation in August, 1955 at Balmoral Castle. Prince Philip swings Prince Charles and Princess Anne while Queen Elizabeth looks on, holding her pet corgi.

AFP/Getty Images
1965: Prince Edward is born

The royal family plays with baby Prince Edward in Windsor. 

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1972: Stealing Time for Themselves

The royal couple spends some time alone at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. 

Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1974: Supporting the Troops

The Queen and Prince Philip turn out for the annual Trooping the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace. 

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977: Smiling in the Sun

The royal couple taking soaking up some sun on a tour of Fiji in 1977.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
1982: The Perfect Couple

The pair look regal as ever in this fun photo from a tour of Tuvalu in the 1980s. 

Tim Graham/Getty Images
1986: Foreign Figures

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip explore the Great Wall of China on a royal tour of the country. 

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
2002: Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip smile after the Queen's annual speech at the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament in London. 

AP Photo / Chris Young
2003: A Loving Laugh

The Queen laughs as she realizes the man dresses as part of the Queen's Guard is her husband, Prince Philip.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
2006: Celebrating the Queen's 80th Birthday

Elizabeth and Philip are all smiles for the Queen's 80th birthday dinner, held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. 

Tim Graham/Getty Images
2007: The Diamond Anniversary

The pair returns to Broadlands for their 60th wedding anniversary. This image is a recreation of a photo taken just after their wedding in 1947. It looks like the Queen is wearing the very same necklace and brooch! 

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images
2011: The Royal Family Today

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take to the sidelines to celebrate Prince William and and Princess Catherine Middleton's marriage in 2011. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
2015: Making Memories

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip hold hands as they leave a ceremony marking the end of combat operations in Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
2015: A Timeless Romance

The royal couple have been through everything together and still look at each other with loving eyes 68 years later. They truly have a timeless romance. 

MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS
2017: Platinum Anniversary

The palace released a new portrait to mark their historic 70th wedding anniversary, as the longest marriage in British royal history endures.

