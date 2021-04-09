What Comes Next for Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

Following an extraordinary 99 years, Prince Philip has passed away.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the heartbreaking news on April 9. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read the statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

With grieving will also come a celebration of an immeasurable legacy. For the next eight days, Buckingham Palace staff will formally observe his death while Queen Elizabeth II will enter her own mourning period, where she will refrain from any work. Additionally, state affairs will come to a halt out of respect for the late British royal.

Military establishments and prominent locations, like Downing Street in the City of Westminster, will honor the Duke of Edinburgh by flying flags all official flags at half-mast from now until 8:00 a.m. on the day following the funeral. However, Buckingham Palace's Royal Standard Flag will not be lowered as a symbol of the monarchy's continued progression.