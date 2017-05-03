iStock
by Talyor Stephan | Wed., May. 3, 2017 6:00 AM
iStock
Warmer weather means just one thing: time to play!
That's right—more sunshine calls for many things, but a spur of the moment weekend getaway somewhere beach-y is top of mind. After all, there's some pretty killer rental deals online (like this $211 per night Miami beach bungalow, for instance). But booking the trip is just the beginning. Next you have to think of what to pack. Less is more when you're off-duty, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't look like your best low-key self.
To help you prep for that weekend trip ASAP, we've racked the six items you shouldn't be without.
Planning a vacay outfit does not need to be difficult. Pro tip: Simply go with a versatile dress that'll work for all situations.
When heading to more tropical climates, a fun tote is a must-have for carrying your essentials along the way.
You can never go wrong by investing in a pair of reliable sunnies. They'll give your low-key look that extra touch and keep rays at bay.
Article continues below
Just don't forget to protect your skin, too. Bonus: This sunscreen is invisible in color, so no streaks!
This time of the year calls for some new go-with-everything sandals. While you're at it, indulge in a pedicure to match.
And no getaway is complete without a swimsuit. Make sure yours is vibrantly printed to set the mood!
Modcloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit Top in Palms, $55; Modcloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit Bottom in Palms, $45
Article continues below
Sure, you could make the responsible choice and pinch your pennies, but what fun is that?
Miami (or your closest local beach) is calling your name...
Packed yet?
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?