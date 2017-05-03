6 Stylish Items You Need For a Miami Weekend Getaway

by Talyor Stephan | Wed., May. 3, 2017 6:00 AM

ESC: Miami

iStock

Warmer weather means just one thing: time to play! 

That's right—more sunshine calls for many things, but a spur of the moment weekend getaway somewhere beach-y is top of mind. After all, there's some pretty killer rental deals online (like this $211 per night Miami beach bungalow, for instance). But booking the trip is just the beginning. Next you have to think of what to pack. Less is more when you're off-duty, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't look like your best low-key self. 

To help you prep for that weekend trip ASAP, we've racked the six items you shouldn't be without. 

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Easy Breezy Dress

Planning a vacay outfit does not need to be difficult. Pro tip: Simply go with a versatile dress that'll work for all situations.

BOOHOO Suzanne Stripe Off Shoulder Sun Dress, $20

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Beach Tote

When heading to more tropical climates, a fun tote is a must-have for carrying your essentials along the way.

Kayu Layered Fringed Beach Tote, $140

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Staple Sunnies

You can never go wrong by investing in a pair of reliable sunnies. They'll give your low-key look that extra touch and keep rays at bay.  

Crush Ivory Sunglasses For Women, $55

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Sunscreen

Just don't forget to protect your skin, too. Bonus: This sunscreen is invisible in color, so no streaks! 

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield, $65

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Playful Sandals

This time of the year calls for some new go-with-everything sandals. While you're at it, indulge in a pedicure to match. 

Stuart Weitzman The Edgeway Sandal, $398

ESC: Miami Weekend Getaway

Trendy Suit

And no getaway is complete without a swimsuit. Make sure yours is vibrantly printed to set the mood!

Modcloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit Top in Palms, $55; Modcloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit Bottom in Palms, $45

Sure, you could make the responsible choice and pinch your pennies, but what fun is that? 

 

Miami (or your closest local beach) is calling your name...

Packed yet? 

