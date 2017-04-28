Casting JonBenét won't give you the answer to the most popular question associated to the death of JonBenét Ramsey: "Who did it?" Instead, the Netflix documentary might teach you a little bit about yourself.

"We knew we wouldn't solve the crime. We did not set out to make a true crime film, we set out to make something about why people are obsessed with this case, about how a crime leaves an imprint on a community and how a community deals with all these unknowns," director Kitty Green told E! News.

The death of JonBenét Ramsey is still a pop culture phenomenon. It's been 20 years since the 6-year-old girl was murdered. Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the parts of the Ramsey family, including parents John and Patsy Ramsey. They retell the story and the evidence involved in that fateful night.