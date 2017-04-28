Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 28, 2017 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Casting JonBenét won't give you the answer to the most popular question associated to the death of JonBenét Ramsey: "Who did it?" Instead, the Netflix documentary might teach you a little bit about yourself.

"We knew we wouldn't solve the crime. We did not set out to make a true crime film, we set out to make something about why people are obsessed with this case, about how a crime leaves an imprint on a community and how a community deals with all these unknowns," director Kitty Green told E! News.

The death of JonBenét Ramsey is still a pop culture phenomenon. It's been 20 years since the 6-year-old girl was murdered. Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the parts of the Ramsey family, including parents John and Patsy Ramsey. They retell the story and the evidence involved in that fateful night.

Photos

JonBenét Ramsey's Pageant Portraits

Casting JonBenet

Netflix

"I don't think it will be solved in the foreseeable future," Green said. "There's not enough evidence to convict anyone. It's been 20 years and we still have no one who is a key suspect. I don't know how it will be solved, so the challenge is how do we move forward? How do we let this go? It's been the press for 20 years and she's still on the cover of magazines."

The case has stayed in the public eye because it's "innately a story about family," Green said. "I think we can all understand that dynamic. There's something personal and universal in all of that," she said.

At the end of the day, the flick, which is streaming now on Netflix, "might teach you a little bit about why we're all so obsessed with true crime."

"I mean there's all these elements in there. Why we have these fascinations with these cases and can't let them go," Green said. "Definitely there are lots of theories in there about who did it. It's working on a few different levels and it's trying a few different things."

Casting JonBenét is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JonBenét Ramsey , TV , Top Stories , Netflix , Documentary , Entertainment , True Crime
Latest News

Michael Angarano Cries Watching "This Is Us" Just Like You

"Bachelor" Promo Makes Show All About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

"Dirty John's" Real-Life Victim Speaks Out

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.