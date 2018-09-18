He gets furloughed with the promise of a shortened sentence if he can convince Jesus to attend the Governor's alma mater. Lee makes a great-looking film, though the soapbox message about greed gets played out early on and Allen looks a bit stiff as his character sulks through his Big Decision. Lee's stylistically flashy ending, while edgy and striking, comes up short. And though he should have drawn up a tighter game plan instead of showboating, but his hoops hoopla still has enough game (mostly in the form of Washington) for a win.