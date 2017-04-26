In a matter of just a few days, the latest documentary on the murder of JonBenét Ramsey will be released for armchair detectives to pore over.

And while little has been revealed about the highly anticipated Netflix film, the first trailer implies that we'll be seeing a much different perspective than we've seen come from CBS, A&E and the like.

Previous docu-series' and shows have highlighted new evidence, and even new interviews, surrounding the case, so only time will tell what viewers can expect from Casting JonBenét.

What we do know, however, is that last December marked the 20th anniversary of the still unsolved death of the 6-year-old former beauty pageant queen. Public interest over the past two decades hasn't waned either, in fact, some would argue that as time goes on, more and more curiosity surrounds the mystery.

So with a few days to prepare for the release of the Netflix original documentary, let's investigate the key questions we hope are finally, once and for all, answered: