24 of Country Music's Cutest Couples That Are Ultimate Goals

Can you feel this magic in the air? From power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Maren Morris husband Ryan Hurd, these top country artists look like they're living real-life fairytales.
The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards are Thursday, Sept. 28, and while we may not know who'll go home as winners, we do know that many of our fave couples will be walking the red carpet and rocking out in the crowd for all their fans to see. (See the full list of 2023 nominees here.)
Kelsea Ballerini is nominated and scheduled to perform, meaning there's a good chance she and boyfriend Chase Stokes will heat up the red carpet at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for a romantic date night.
And with Blake Shelton presenting the Country Icon Award to Toby Keith, we can only hope his wife Gwen Stefani will be on his arm rocking another jaw-dropping look.
From Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae, keep reading to relive country music romances that are as sweet as a love song.
