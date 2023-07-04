How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Keep Pulling Off the Impossible for a Celebrity Couple

Watch : Ashton Kutcher DRUNKENLY Told Mila Kunis "I Love You"

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first went public as a real-life couple, the Internet—and former co-stars—rejoiced.

Because apparently Jackie and Kelso's roller-coaster teen love affair on That '70s Show was more meaningful to people than anyone could have anticipated, including the actors themselves.

"Michael & Jackie forever," a loyal commenter wrote just last week when Kutcher took to Instagram to pronounce himself "the luckiest man alive" thanks to his enduring partnership with his wife of now eight years, the pair having brought their own brand of fireworks to a July 4, 2015, vow swap.

And the couple never forgot their humble sitcom roots (they were happy to return as Mr. and Mrs. Kelso for That '90s Show earlier this year), though they've made it clear that the set of their Fox sitcom was not where the magic happened. Not even when Kunis shared her first-ever kiss in a scene with her onscreen boyfriend.

"I think we had to both go through a lot in our lives to be the become the people that we were [when we finally got together]," Kunis once explained to Howard Stern. "We would never be together based on the people that we used to be."