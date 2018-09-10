Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Cardi B to Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B: On Friday evening, Sept. 7, Minaj and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper were both in attendance at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Towards the end of the night, Minaj and Cardi were captured on camera by E! News and fellow guests getting into a scuffle. An insider told E! News that Minaj was mingling with guests at the party when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Social media footage also appeared to show Cardi throwing her red heel at Minaj during the altercation.

Following the incident, Cardi took to Instagram to write, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!!" Cardi continued. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"

Cardi ended the post, captioned "period," by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"