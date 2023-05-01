How Karl Lagerfeld Became Master of the Celebrity Fashion Universe

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

"Why should I stop working?" Karl Lagerfeld once said with his characteristic brusqueness. "If I do, I'll die and it'll all be finished."

So, the German designer worked for as long as he could, serving as creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous line until his death on Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 85. But as the 2023 Met Gala will illustrate, nothing is finished when it comes to Lagerfeld's impact on the fashion world.

The famous and famously chic will be paying homage in accordance with the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," meaning we can expect a parade of haute couture inspired by the mercurial visionary's exacting ways around a silhouette.

Calling him "a friend, a consummate artist, a paradox" in a recent tribute, Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour wrote, "And he, of course, declared that fashion didn't belong in a museum—it should look ahead, not be consigned to history." However, she added, "I'm at peace with the small role I've played in this last contradiction because I know he would have loved being recognized—and there's simply no one more deserving."