Best of E! Glambot 2017: Which Red Carpet Moment Was Your Favorite?

Award season 2017, you did us so proud.
From the beautiful silky dresses at the Golden Globes to the intricately designed couture gowns of the Oscars, this year's A-list events were filled with riveting looks that really captured our attention. Stars came prepared to every social gathering with flawless faces and outfits fitting the occasion(s) to a T.
To celebrate (and remember) some of your favorite award-winning looks, keep scrolling for the best of award season moments, captured live by E!'s very own Glambot.
Starting with the Globes, Lily Collins did not disappoint. The star was dressed in a beautiful, pink embroidered Zuhair Murad haute couture ball gown, making her look romantically poised throughout the night.
This Game of Thrones star came to conquer. Sophie Turner looked edgy and chic in a sheer, cream and black Louis Vuitton ensemble. To finish off the bold number, her sophisticated smoky eye added the perfect balance.
Emily Ratajkowski was a golden goddess as she walked down the red carpet. The model steamed up the show in a plunging yellow Reem Acra number with a dramatic slit.
In case we couldn't love two-piece sets enough, Lea Michele slayed at the Grammys in an adorned Roberto Cavali ensemble.
Then there was Camila Cabello who had a serious princess moment at the Grammys. The singer's pastel colored Miri Couture dress made her look like a whimsical gem.
The Grammys wouldn't be complete without a couple standout looks. Spicing things up was Paris Jackson who gave off retro-glam vibes in a rainbow-hued Balmain jumpsuit.
This couple always knows how to put on an amazing show for the bot. Not only did the new parents have some seriously adorable moments on the carpet, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also perfectly complimented each other with their on-point and elegant style.
Rocking the latest feminine fringe style, Olivia Culpo's Marchesa Dress was a show-stopper at the Oscars. The gown's carefully-crafted, beaded details made the look flow elegantly down the carpet.
The Academy Awards are all about looking sophisticated, and Taraji P. Henson did just that. The Hidden Figures star was dreamy in a custom blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown topped with a stunning diamond necklace.
Which 2017 E! Glambot moment was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!