Oscars 2017: All the Red Carpet Glamour, as Captured by the Glambot

It's not every day that the Oscars roll around.
So by the time it does, we're more than ready to see what all the stars look like on the red carpet. After all, it's the fanciest award show of all, so you know the outfits are going to be top notch. That's why E!'s famous Glambot is up close and personal at the event to capture every last detail.
To catch a glimpse of the looks we loved the most (like Karlie Kloss in her Stella McCartney gown), keep scrolling!
The man of the hour, Ryan Seacrest, looked dapper as ever in his red carpet suit.
Olivia Culpo has never met a red carpet that doesn't love her (and this one was no exception).
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes were cool, calm and collected in front of the camera.
Karlie looked downright stunning in her crisp-white gown and perfectly-placed waves.
Auli'i Cravalho, the star of Moana, looked like a princess as she twirled for the Glambot.
Sunny Pawar, the pint-sized star of Lion, was all smiles.
Kirsten Dunst looked like her same cute self in her Christian Dior haute couture dress.
Riz Ahmed certainly brought his A-style game with him to the show.
It's never a boring red carpet moment when John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are around.