The Agony and Ecstasy of Adele at the Grammys Through the Years

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

The Grammys have always adored Adele, from the moment she stepped foot on that hallowed stage in 2009, when she was crowned Best New Artist.

But despite a fidelity that so far has resulted in 15 Golden Gramophones for the British star, she has at times vocally disagreed with the Recording Academy's choices, such as when her 25 was deemed Album of the Year over Beyoncé's Lemonade in 2017.

History has a chance to either be made or repeat itself tonight at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where Adele's 30 has a date with Beyoncé's Renaissance in the top album category, and "Easy on Me" and "Break My Soul"—which at this point sound like potential outcomes as much as titles—are both competing for Record and Song of the Year.

Neither has been announced as a performer (though Jay-Z is on the lineup) and it was rumored as recently as last week that Adele, whose efforts have been concentrated on her Las Vegas residency of late, wasn't even going to go. But it's a very short plane ride to L.A., so we're hoping for the best.

Because, really, few things compare to Adele singing or saying pretty much anything at the Grammys.