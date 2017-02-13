Prince Jackson Adorably Gushes Over Sister Paris Jackson During the 2017 Grammy Awards: ''She Rocked It''

Prince Jackson is one proud big brother!
Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Sunday to post an adorable video in congratulations for Paris Jackson after she took the stage to present at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
"Alright, so you guys can say a lot of stuff, you guys can say a lot of stuff, but she designed that dress," he said. "Look at all those people! What did you do today?!"
LOL! But aside from being a funny yet protective older brother, he also shared some very sweet words.
"So proud of my sister, not only did she address a crowd that big, but she designed a tasteful dress that expresses her individuality and uniqueness and she ROCKED it," he wrote. "Proud of you @parisjackson."
We certainly agree!
Paris made our list of Best Dressed stars with her incredible striped Balmain jumpsuit that she walked the red carpet in.
But she really dropped jaws when she hit the stage in her custom Jeremy Scott dress that she designed while announcing The Weeknd's performance.
Needless to say, she's growing up to be a true icon all on her own.