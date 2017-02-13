Prince Jackson Adorably Gushes Over Sister Paris Jackson During the 2017 Grammy Awards: ''She Rocked It''

Watch : Paris Jackson - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Prince Jackson is one proud big brother!

Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Sunday to post an adorable video in congratulations for Paris Jackson after she took the stage to present at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

"Alright, so you guys can say a lot of stuff, you guys can say a lot of stuff, but she designed that dress," he said. "Look at all those people! What did you do today?!"

LOL! But aside from being a funny yet protective older brother, he also shared some very sweet words.