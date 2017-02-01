E! News' Zuri Hall Weighs In on Alicia Keys' Bare-Faced Beauty With Ladies of The Talk

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 5:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alicia Keys rocks her au naturel look like nobody's business, but would you ever dare to go bare?

That's the question E! News' very own Zuri Hall posed during her appearance on The Talk Wednesday. Zuri and the co-hosts weighed the pros and cons of going makeup free in public, and their answers might surprise you. 

As for how long Sara Gilbert could go without mascara or bronzer, she claims, "I'd go 23 hours, like the moment I leave here until the start of the next taping. I think [Alicia] is so amazing, she's so gorgeous. If I took my makeup off and I looked like her, I would never wear makeup. I feel like I shouldn't need to wear makeup, but I do feel a little insecure on TV."

Watch

Alicia Keys Spills on Son Egypt's 6th Birthday Party

Aisha Tyler explained her take, telling Zuri and the rest of the ladies, "The other side of wearing makeup all the time is you feel more insecure when you don't have makeup. All of a sudden you see your face, 'Ugh!' there's something wrong with you, and there's nothing wrong with you."

When it comes to guest co-host Hilary Duff, she raised one major, time-saving advantage to ditching makeup. "Can you imagine how much time you'd have in your day if you never wore makeup? You'd have so much more time to do things!"

As for Sheryl Underwood, she tried Alicia's beauty routine (or lack thereof), and decided, "I'm really digging what she's doing."

To find out whether or not Zuri would take a dip in the bare-faced pool, watch the rest of her segment on The Talk above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Keys , The Talk , Top Stories , Zuri Hall
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Missy Elliott & More Celebs Give Fans the Star Treatment

Chrissy Teigen, Target

Target Just Made It That Much Easier to Cook Like Chrissy Teigen

Slick Woods

Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Walking in Rihanna’s NYFW Show

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

Common, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Here's Why John Legend's EGOT Status Gave Common the Chills

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Still Have an "Amazing Connection"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.