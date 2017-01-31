Making a Murderer Season 2 Might Arrive This Year

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 31, 2017 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It has now been over a year since the debut of the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, but the wait for new episodes may actually end this year. 

People reports that new episodes of the highly popular true crime series will possibly be released before the end of 2017, as confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman, though "we have no launch date set as of yet." 

The second season is currently in production in Wisconsin, but reportedly, not even very many people at Netflix know much about it. "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that," Netflix VP Cindy Holland told USA Today.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Making a Murderer, Netflix

Netflix

The 10 episode series, which came out in December of 2015, examines the case of Brendan Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, who were convicted of killing local photographer Theresa Halbach in 2007.

Dassey's conviction was overturned in August of last year, though he remains in prison after the state appealed that decision.

"Today was a major development for the subjects in our story and this recent news shows the criminal justice system at work," series executive producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a statement at the time. "As we have done for the past 10 years, we will continue to document the story as it unfolds, and follow it wherever it may lead."

Making a Murderer will possibly return to Netflix later this year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Making a Murderer , Brendan Dassey , Steven Avery , True Crime
Latest News

Michael Angarano Cries Watching "This Is Us" Just Like You

"Bachelor" Promo Makes Show All About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

"Dirty John's" Real-Life Victim Speaks Out

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.