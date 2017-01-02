Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Jan. 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
It's Stassi Schroeder's "f--king birthday," Vanderpump Rules fans, and we all know what that means: It's time for a trip!
In tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit, Stassi heads to Montauk with her best friends, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie, for a girls' weekend and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at their late-night skinny dipping adventure.
While Katie and Kristen are down to ditch their clothes and hop in the ocean, Scheana says she isn't going to give into "peer pressure" and join them. As you can imagine, the "vagina mafia" is not amused.
"How did Scheana not get the memo that on Stassi's birthday we get naked and we jump into bodies of water?" Kristen asks, before a montage of the trio's other skinny dipping adventures plays."Get with it, it's not that hard!"
Stassi, Kristen and Katie still decide to take the plunge...and immediately learn Scheana maybe had the right idea when they feel how cold the water is...and soon learn there is a large group of people watching them. Oh, and then a lighthouse starts shining a light on them. "It's not a Rihanna concert!" Stassi yells. "Everyone, shut up!"
Talk about awkward! Press play on the clip above to watch the hilarious and naked dip go down.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?