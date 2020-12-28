Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Singular Bond: Inside Their Complicated But Fiercely Close Relationship

Watch : Todd Fisher Reveals Mementos From Late Mom Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's relationship with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, was the stuff of Hollywood legend.

Its own chapter in the proverbial annals of show business lore, thanks largely in part to Fisher's 1987 novel Postcards From the Edge, mother and daughter gave their devoted fans exactly what they wanted when they appeared in public together, bickering like a Borscht Belt duo in "take my mom, please" fashion.

But though their relationship could rightfully be categorized as turbulent, the thornier aspects of their collective history demanding center stage, Fisher and Reynolds were fiercely devoted to each other and, ultimately, the great loves of each other's lives.

The extent of their bond became shockingly clear in 2016, when Fisher died on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and, a little more than 24 hours later, Reynolds had a stroke and died. Carrie was 60 and had been in the middle of an international press tour for her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist. Debbie was 84 and, according to son Todd Fisher, who was with her, her last words were about wanting to be with Carrie.