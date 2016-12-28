Burke Ramsey is fighting back against allegations that he murdered his little sister, JonBenét Ramsey.

The 29-year-old filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan against CBS, a production company and seven investigators who were involved in The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, a two-part documentary special that aired on the network in September.

In legal documents obtained by E! News, his attorneys claim that because the consultants featured in the program incriminated Ramsey in the 6-year-old's death, he has suffered irreparable damage to his reputation.

The paperwork alleges that CBS "perpetuated fraud upon the public—instead of being a documentary based on a new investigation by a so-called team of experts," later calling The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey a "fictional crime show" compiled of "lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey."