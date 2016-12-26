Remembering JonBenét Ramsey the Beauty Queen: Look Back at the Pageant Contestant's Portraits

  By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 26, 2016 10:00 AM

JonBenet Ramsey

Splash News

No matter how much time goes by, images of JonBenét Ramsey as a beauty queen will never be forgotten. 

While some kids may come in and out of the headlines after a tragedy, others like the six-year-old Colorado resident have continued to intrigue millions of Americans year after year.

More than 20 years after JonBenét was killed in her Colorado home, many questions continue to surround her death. But as the fascination continues with one of our country's most highly publicized (and unsolved) crimes, we wanted to take a look back at the young girl's time in the pageant world.

We've gathered several one-of-a-kind photos of JonBenét doing what she loved. Whether posing for the camera in a signature outfit or showcasing her signature blond locks, there was something special about a young girl whose life was ultimately cut too short. 

Photos

JonBenét Ramsey's Pageant Portraits

