Teresa and Joe Giudice's Bankruptcy Case Dismissed

UPDATE: Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice's bankruptcy case has been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The reality TV stars still owe money to the IRS and New Jersey Department of Treasury, the documents state, but payment plans have been established.

Meanwhile, Joe continues to serve his 41-month jail sentence for fraud, which ends in August 2019.

______

Teresa Giudice is one step closer to officially saying goodbye to her legal troubles.

E! News can confirm a settlement between the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her creditors has been approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge in New Jersey.

The terms of the settlement state that Teresa will keep 55 percent of the net proceeds from the legal malpractice suit with the remaining 45 percent going to any remaining creditors.

"We are very gratified that a settlement was reached between Ms. Giudice and trustee John Sywilok concerning the distribution of the proceeds of the Kridel lawsuit and that Judge Stacey Meisel approved the settlement today," Teresa's attorney Carlos Cuevas said in a statement to E! News. "Today was a big step. We thank the trustee for his cooperation and also Judge Meisel."

The Giudice family attorney and spokesperson echoed the positive sentiments in a separate statement to E! News.