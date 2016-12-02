On Wednesday, Dr. Werner Spitz—the investigator in JonBenét Ramsey's death who strongly suggested her brother Burke Ramsey had killed her—filed to dismiss the $150 million defamation lawsuit Burke filed in October. Now, the 29-year-old is speaking out.

Burke's lawyers released the following statement to E! News, "The motion to dismiss by Defendant Spitz is a standard media defense tactic. A correct interpretation of First Amendment law requires a denial of the motion. The United States Supreme Court has made it very clear that the First Amendment does not provide blanket protection to all statements characterized as opinion."

The statement continues, "Spitz's statements conveyed that Burke Ramsey killed his sister. That accusation is capable of being objectively proven to be false. Further, Spitz's accusation was based on undisclosed facts and more importantly, false and distorted facts. Simply stated, Spitz's accusation is legally viewed as a statement of fact, not a protected opinion."