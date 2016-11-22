Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Flashing Her "Hooha" at the AMAs While Crediting Her Laser Hair Removal

Chrissy Teigen can make light of any situation, even if it means accidentally flashing the red carpet.

The model attended the 2016 American Music Awards Sunday night with her husband, musician John Legend, while sporting a black gown by Yousef Akbar with a daring waist-high slit. While crediting her glam squad for getting her ready for the big event, she acknowledged anyone she may have flashed while wearing the revealing number.

"#AMAs! love you so so so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees," she wrote on Instagram Monday. "(Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha) dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2."

The good-natured star made even more light of the awkward situation when she credited the people responsible for keeping her hair-free. "Laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics," she added—in case any of us needed a good reference.