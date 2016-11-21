Why Kylie Jenner Did Not Show Up to the 2016 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The show must go on—even with last minute cancellations.

The 2016 American Music Awards went off without a hitch Sunday night, despite the fact that a few notable celebrities—and one major nominee—were missing from the audience.

Reality star Kylie Jenner had a sudden family matter to tend to just minutes before the show began when her dog Bambi welcomed two new puppies named Blue and Fawn into the famous family.

"For those asking.. I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies," she tweeted to fans Sunday night. "They r so cute this has been an amazing experience."