Why Kylie Jenner Did Not Show Up to the 2016 American Music Awards

The reality star was busy tending to her dog's home birth

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The show must go on—even with last minute cancellations. 

The 2016 American Music Awards went off without a hitch Sunday night, despite the fact that a few notable celebrities—and one major nominee—were missing from the audience. 

Reality star Kylie Jenner had a sudden family matter to tend to just minutes before the show began when her dog Bambi welcomed two new puppies named Blue and Fawn into the famous family.

"For those asking.. I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies," she tweeted to fans Sunday night. "They r so cute this has been an amazing experience."

The makeup mogul wasn't the only star who had to cancel last minute. Actor Ansel Elgort was scheduled to present an award at the annual ceremony, but broke the news to fans that afternoon that they were not going to see his face after all. 

"Hey guys I'm very sorry I won't be presenting at the AMAs tonight," he wrote, although he did not include any further explanation, leaving fans concerned and curious. 

However, the most noticeably absent figure was seven-time nominee Rihanna, who was a three-time winner of an American Music Award this year. While she was named Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song and Favorite Album in the R&B/Soul category—becoming the most awarded woman of the night—she unfortunately was not there to accept. 

E! News learned that the songstress could not attend because she was busy filming for Bates Motel. It seems the pop star had some work, work, work to do. 

