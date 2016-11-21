This Is What John Legend Really Thinks About Chrissy Teigen Volunteering to Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

John Legend isn't going to let a little tardiness keep him from E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.
The singer was one of the last to strut that hallowed walkway into the American Music Awards, but he made sure to track down Jason Kennedy and Tinashe to get a little face time before the award show. "I saw the credits rolling and I was like hey, wait a minute!" Legend joked after he made sure to get his interview slot.
Legend confessed to watching the red carpet broadcast from his hotel room while he got ready (presumably with wife Chrissy Teigen) and also took a moment to praise his upcoming performance of "Love Me Now" with collaborator Meghan Trainor. "It's going to be a great night! There are no surprises, we're just going to give them a really good show," he gushed.
"We're going to feature some of the music video in the performance tonight," he continued, alluding to Chrissy and Baby Luna's appearance in the video. "We wanted to show love all around the world from our family to different families, no matter where they live. We wanted to show it's universal, that music is universal."
Then, naturally, the conversation turned to that much-talked-about rumor that Chrissy offered to the a surrogate for BFF Kim Kardashian. To refresh you, Kardashian has been vocal about the difficulties she's endured getting pregnant and carrying her two children, North and Saint. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she admitted that her doctors have warned her that attempting a third pregnancy could be quite dangerous for the reality star.
So what did Chrissy Teigen do? She came out saying that she would step up "in a heartbeat" if need be. But when Jason Kennedy brought up the topic to John, things seemed like they might go a little differently.
"Umm, we haven't discussed this," John said of the surrogacy as he let out a chuckle. "We'll talk about it later," he joked.
You heard it here first!