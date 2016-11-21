This Is What John Legend Really Thinks About Chrissy Teigen Volunteering to Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

John Legend isn't going to let a little tardiness keep him from E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

The singer was one of the last to strut that hallowed walkway into the American Music Awards, but he made sure to track down Jason Kennedy and Tinashe to get a little face time before the award show. "I saw the credits rolling and I was like hey, wait a minute!" Legend joked after he made sure to get his interview slot.

Legend confessed to watching the red carpet broadcast from his hotel room while he got ready (presumably with wife Chrissy Teigen) and also took a moment to praise his upcoming performance of "Love Me Now" with collaborator Meghan Trainor. "It's going to be a great night! There are no surprises, we're just going to give them a really good show," he gushed.